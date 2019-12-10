Emerald’s Gem Box: Congratulations Cowboys – 3-Peat Champions

I had the pleasure of attending the State Championship game this past weekend. Of course, I attend the games with the intention of covering them for the newspaper, thus it is work, but that's one of the reasons this is such a fun job!

The Madison County Cowboy football team did an outstanding job on the field, as usual, and brought home the title of Class 1A State Champions. The most special part … it's a 3-Peat. Three years in a row these boys and coaches have brought the championship title home to Madison County!

The biggest joy is to watch the happiness and pure joy on all the boys' faces after they win. For three years I have watched these boys push hard and fight hard for their dream and then watch as they relish in the glow of it all.

But what is so heartwarming is the love that flows from Coach Coe, and all the coaches, to these boys … and the love that flows from these boys back to the coaches. The love, adoration and respect is real … on the field and off the field; and there's no doubt that this is one of the reasons the Madison County Cowboys are the great success that they are.

Madison County should be proud to have Mike Coe as our head football coach! The parents of the Cowboy players should be proud that Coach Coe is the man mentoring their children every day. Madison County should be proud to call the Cowboys our football team!

Congratulations to these outstanding young men on a job well done – for the last three years!

Congratulations to Coach Coe and his football staff of exceptional coaches!

