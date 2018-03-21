Emerald’s Gem Box: Back The Blue

The first thing a person does when he or she is in danger, and needs assistance, is dial 911. A law enforcement officer will show up at your door, or wherever your location is, within minutes no matter what your emergency is – from robbery, domestic abuse, or even the simple matters.

However, for the last several years, it seems that hatred and disrespect steered towards law enforcement officers, has grown tremendously. It seems as though a large majority of people now only see law enforcement as synonymous with mistreatment and racism. Yes, I understand that there are a few bad apples in the basket; but just because one apple is contaminated and guilty of some sins does not mean the whole orchard is rotten.

Every walk of life is equal to that same measurement, as well. Just because one woman is a crazy driver; doesn’t make all women crazy drivers. Just because one man hits and abuses his wife; doesn’t make all men abusers. Just because one teenager cheats on a test; doesn’t make all teenagers cheaters.

We, here at Greene Publishing, Inc., would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our local law enforcement. For we feel that law enforcement officers, in general, don’t get thanked enough; especially from the media, now-a-days.

Groups often gather to scream and curse law enforcement in protest and chant offensive sayings. But, when these same people find themselves faced with an emergency or when scared for their lives … who will they call for help? The very men and women who they hate on today; that’s who!

In July 2016, in Dallas Tx., a gunman opened fire during a Black Lives Matter protest. The gunman was shooting directly at police officers, in hopes of killing as many as he possibly could. That night, as the shots rang out, there were two groups of people defined – the brave and the cowardly. While the protesters ran from the gunshots, the policemen ran towards them. They ran towards gunshots in order to protect the very ones who were just chanting the offensive slurs.

When you wake up every morning and go to work, how do you get dressed? I put on a dress and high-heels. Some of you put on a mechanics uniform. Some of you put on scrubs, and some of you put on a fireman’s uniform. Yet, there are a few men and women out there that have to strap a gun to their side in order to even report to their job. That gun is what hopefully keeps them alive throughout their day so they make it home safely to their family that night.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website, 128 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial officers died in the line of duty in 2017.

Of these 128 deaths: 47 were killed in traffic-related incidents; nine officers were struck and killed while outside of their vehicle; 44 officers were shot and killed (seven of those fatalities involved officers responding to a domestic disturbance, the number one circumstance of firearm-related deaths); 37 died from other causes in 2017: 16 of those deaths were attributed to job-related ailments, mostly heart attacks (10); seven officers died as a result of being beaten; five drowned while working during hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria; four officers died as a result of an illness contracted during the 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts; two officers died in a helicopter crash; two died in boating accidents, and one officer was stabbed to death.

Law enforcement officers (city police, county deputies, Florida Highway Patrol, etc.) put their lives on the line EVERY DAY for us. The old saying about “don’t judge a man until you walk a mile in his shoes” definitely holds true for law enforcement. Don’t judge or criticize that officer, until you yourself have had to strap a gun to your side, each day, in order to serve and protect total strangers. Do not criticize an officer for the fact he might take a breakfast, lunch or dinner break (while working his 12-hour shift) because his next call might be your house, while it is being robbed. Or your wife or daughter might call 911 because someone has broken in the house and is trying to rape them. He might be the one to pull you out of your burning vehicle after a car crash, or he might be the one who has to shoot the man stabbing you.

I once heard a police officer say, “We don’t get paid for what we do every day – but what we MIGHT have to do.”

That, my friends, is EXACTLY what it is all about!

I personally would like to take this time, and space, to thank the law enforcement officers of this county. I appreciate the “building inspection checks” during the odd hours of the night. I thank you all for what you do, have done, and MIGHT have to do one day.

I want our local law enforcement officers to know that there are still people out there who are extremely thankful for all you do. Thank you for keeping us safe from any and all kinds of crimes; thank you for saving our pets when something happens; thank you for giving us guidance when we are lost; and most of all, thank you for letting us rely on you in our worst of times. Thank you for taking time away from your family to come help ours; thank you for putting your lives in danger every day so that we can live ours peacefully; and most of all, thank you for putting up with all the hatred and negativity and still doing your job with a smile on your face.

All I ask from anyone is that the next time you think about bad mouthing a cop or showing contempt for someone because they are wearing the blue uniform – think about who your first call will be if you were ever in danger or in need of assistance! It may just help you see things from a different perspective.