Embrace community at your library: celebrate National Library Week April 9-14

Story Submitted

This week, the Suwannee River Regional Library System joins libraries nationwide in celebrating the many ways libraries lead their communities through the transformative services, programs and expertise they offer.

Monday, April 9 through Saturday, April 14 is National Library Week, an annual celebration of the life-changing work of libraries, librarians and library workers. Libraries aren’t just places to borrow books or study—they’re also creative and engaging community centers where people can collaborate using new technologies and develop their skills and passions.

Libraries of all types have long been evolving to meet the needs of the communities they serve. Diverse groups including elected officials, small business owners and students depend upon libraries and the resources they offer. Resources like e-books and technology classes, materials for English-language learners and programs for all ages are just a few ways libraries and librarians are transforming to lead their communities.

The Suwannee River Regional Library System will offer a Fine Amnesty Week from April 9-14. This gives library patrons with overdue items or fines an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and restore their access to library services and resources. We want to welcome patrons and materials back to the library! If you have overdue books, DVDs or other items, you can return them this week only without any penalties. If you already have fines accrued on your record, we will waive those fines. This does not apply to lost or damaged items.

“The library helps lead our community by advocating for widespread access to crucial services and lifelong learning. Amnesty Week is one way we can do that,” said Amy Osborne, Public Services Manager. “Libraries level the playing field for people of any age who seek information and access to technologies to improve their quality of life.”

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

The Suwannee River Regional Library System is celebrating National Library Week with a variety of programs. For more information, visit srrlib.org or your local branch of the Suwannee River Regional Library System.

Greenville Library - 1325 SW Main St.,

Greenville, Fl. 32331 (850) 948-2529

Madison Library - 378 N.W. College Loop,

Madison, Fl. 32340 (850) 973-6814

Lee Library - 7783 East US Highway 90,

Lee, Fl. 32059 (850) 971-5665

Live Oak Library - 1848 Ohio Avenue S.,

Live Oak, Fl. 32064 (386) 362-2317

Branford Library - 703 N.W. Suwannee Ave.,

Branford, Fl. 32008 (386) 935-1556

Dowling Park Library - 10655 Dowling Park Drive,

Dowling Park, Fl. 32060 (386) 658-2670

Jasper Library - 311 Hatley St. N.E.,

Jasper, Fl. 32052 (386) 792-2285

Jennings Library - 1322 Plum St.,

Jennings, Fl. 32053 (386) 938-1143

White Springs Library - 16403 Jewett St.,

White Springs, Fl. 32096 (386) 397-1389