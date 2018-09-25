Elizabeth Logan Almand celebrates 90 years!

The family of Elizabeth Clark Logan Almand would like to invite you to a birthday celebration to honor their mother's 90 years! The drop-by reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Lee First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

She was born Sarah Elizabeth Clark to Jim Glover Clark and Laura "Sweet" Blair. Most of her younger years were spent in the Mt. Olive area of Madison with her four siblings: James, Dot, Weezie and Shirley.

Elizabeth graduated from Madison High School in 1946. Soon after, she married Daniel Aubrey Logan, Jr. and relocated to Jacksonville. They had four children: Linda, Michael, Tim and Teresa.

Eventually, Elizabeth moved back to Madison and married Felton Almand. They attended Lee Baptist Church and enjoyed various community activities until Felton's death in 2006.

Over the years, Elizabeth helped establish the Madison County Genealogy Society and she also enjoyed a wide array of hobbies including crocheting. Elizabeth traveled extensively including overseas to Venezuela, Madagascar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand and Ecuador.

Elizabeth has been blessed with three grandchildren: Aubrey Elizabeth Logan-Terry, daughter of Linda Logan and John Terry; as well as Callen Logan and Timothy M. Logan, children of Tim and Vicki Logan. She has one great-grandchild, Amelia Jane Logan, daughter of Timothy M. and Ali Logan.

She sums up her life this way: "I have done more than I ever thought this 'little bit' of a girl who started in the backwoods of Madison County ever could," said Elizabeth. "The Lord has truly blessed my family and me in many ways. I am grateful for each and every day."