Elizabeth "Cookie" Mitman, 72, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Born and raised in Clearwater, Fla., she has lived in the Madison area since the early 1980s.

As a retired Licensed Massage Therapist, Elizabeth enjoyed country western line dancing for many years in and around the community with great friends. She also loved volunteering at many different establishments in the Madison area. Those include the United Methodist Church Thrift Store, and serving as a "Pink Lady" at the Madison County Memorial Hospital. She also volunteered at the Madison Museum. She was also an active member of the Cherry Lake United Methodist Church for many years.

She is survived by her father, Thomas Graham, of Cherry Lake, Fla.; her brother, James (Elizabeth) Graham, of Dunedin, Fla.; children: Todd (Stephanie) Holmes, of Perry, Fla.; Robert (Sherrie) Graham, of Pinetta, Fla., Kimberly Holmes and Randy Holmes; a host of grandchildren: Thomas and Alyssa Graham, Alexia Wetherington, Cameron and Graham Holmes, and Austin Skidmore, as well as many uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth O. Graham.

The Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the United Methodist co-op, located at 135 NE Dill St., in Madison, Fla. 32340. All are welcome to come attend and Celebrate the beautiful life of Elizabeth "Cookie" Mitman.

"Love as powerful as your Mother's for you leaves its own mark. To have been loved so deeply will give us some protection forever." ~JK Rowling