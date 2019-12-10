Elizabeth (Betty, "B") Fraleigh O'Toole died peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was born the youngest of four and the only girl to the late Sara Hinson and Theodore Livingston Fraleigh on Jan. 26, 1950, in Madison, Fla. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood in Madison, graduated from Madison High School in 1968, attended Queens College in Charlotte for two years, then finished school at Florida State University in 1972 with a BA in Home Economics/Interior Design. She worked as a design consultant in Tallahassee until returning to her cherished Madison in 1990. She and her beloved husband Jim O'Toole started O'Toole's Herb Farm that year, and she continued it after Jim's death in 2007 until illness forced her to retire in 2018. The farm has been a special gathering and learning place. The yoga studio that she began in 2002 continues.

Her passions were nature, conservation, hiking, gardening, travel, yoga and the North Carolina mountains. She loved people and connecting them, and her devotion to them was returned many times over by a community of friends who supported and cared for her, including a group of steadfast Monday volunteers.

B was especially close to her brothers and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James W. O'Toole: and her sister-in-law, Joan Sale Fraleigh.

She is survived by her three brothers: T.L. (Thed) Fraleigh Jr. (Marlene); John Edward (Jack) Fraleigh (Margo); and Ashley H. (Rock) Fraleigh. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews: Rocky Fraleigh (Leslie); Jay Fraleigh (Donna); Liz Fraleigh; Dr. Sadie Fraleigh (Jay Cameron); Brooks Cannon (Brett); Jack Fraleigh (Jaime); nine great nephews; two great nieces; one great-great niece; a close extended family of cousins; a host of other close relatives and a legion of dear friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Big Bend Hospice, Birdsong Nature Center or the charity of your choice.

A memorial service was held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at O'Toole's Herb Farm, 305 NE Artemesia Trail, in Madison, Fla.