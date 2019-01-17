Eight from Madison County make Dean’s List

Story Submitted by NFCC

North Florida Community College (NFCC) student Jordan Messer has been selected as the Chancellor's Clark Maxwell Scholar Student of the Month by the Florida College System for December of 2018.

"Jordan is a very sought after tutor, an extremely competent and helpful library student worker, and a high-achieving student in a very demanding academic program," said Lynn Wyche, Director of Learning Resources at NFCC. "Her willingness to assist with special projects within the nursing program and the Learning Resources department has solidified her stellar reputation with staff, faculty and students."

Messer works as a peer tutor in the NFCC Academic Success Center, helps out in the college library and is a full-time nursing student at NFCC. She is well-known for having a joyful demeanor and excellent work ethic. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Student Vice President of her nursing class. Messer presently holds a 3.57 GPA while balancing two jobs and her full-time academic responsibilities.

The Florida College System recognizes one student each month who demonstrates leadership skills, academic success, and/or commitment to community service. She will be featured on the FCS website, www.floridacollegesystem.com, throughout January.John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

At the end of each semester, it is considered an honor for a student to have their name included in the Academic Dean's List. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, North Florida Community College (NFCC) revealed eight students from Madison County made that very list for NFCC's 2018 fall term, which is comprised of 59 students for multiple counties.

According to NFCC, the Academic Dean's List recognizes outstanding academic achievement at the completion of each semester. Inclusion on the list is awarded to all full-time students who, during the term, have earned a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.79 on course work of at least 12 hours.

The students from Madison County who were listed include: Kylie E. Andrews, Journey H. Aust, Brishauna N. Conner, Shelbi F. Cooper, DeShala T. Frazier, Jaylon S. Reaves, Mary H. Smith and Camryn A. Strickland.

The rest of the list is comprised of six students from Hamilton County, two from Jefferson County, six from Lafayette County, 21 from Suwannee County, nine from Taylor County, four from Leon County and one from Miami-Dade, St. Johns, Lowndes and Broward Counties.

For a full list of names, log onto nfcc.edu.