Edward George Joyner, Jr., age 66, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Keystone Heights, Fla.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 2, in the chapel of T. J. Beggs, Jr. and Sons, in Madison, Fla. Interment followed at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, Fla. The viewing was held one hour prior to the service at the Chapel.

He was born in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1970. He had lived in Keystone Heights since 2000. He was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church there. He enjoyed fishing, Gator football, softball, basketball and baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Joyner, of Keystone Heights; two sons: Ed Joyner (Lark), of Valdosta, Ga.; Jordan Joyner, of Keystone Heights; one daughter, Dawn Barker (Wally), of Loganville, Ga.; one brother, Walter Joyner (Suk), of Melbourne, Fla.; four sisters: Gussie J. Alwood (John), of Orange Park, Fla.; Julia Hughes (Jack), of Orange Park; Darlene Hagan (Jack), of Greenville; and Janet Fry (Everett), of Orange Park; and six grandchildren: Kelsey, Emily, William, Faith, Sarah and Anna.

