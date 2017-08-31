Education: Vega receives Governor’s Shine Award

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During recent meetings of the Florida Cabinet, Governor Rick Scott has been recognizing outstanding educators (Teachers of the Year) from around the state with the Governor’s Shine Award. The Shine Award is presented to teachers and administrators in Florida who make significant contributions to the field of education. The educators honored on Wednesday, Aug.16 are some of the state’s 2017 District Teachers of the Year.

“I am proud to present these seven educators with the Governor’s Shine Award today. These outstanding teachers have been recognized by their communities for their commitment to student achievement, and I applaud their dedication to educating the future leaders of our state. We will continue to fight for Florida’s great educators and students to ensure they have the resources they need to be successful,” said Governor Rick Scott.

The Governor presents medals to these recipients throughout the year, with the purpose of showing appreciation for Florida’s exceptional teachers and for their commitment to improving Florida’s education system.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Governor Scott presented the Governor’s Shine Award to seven of the 37 recipients. Among those recognized was Madison County’s 2017 Teacher of the Year, Cindy Vega.

Vega taught first grade for seven years and served as a mentor for first-year teachers at Madison County Central School; however, at the beginning of this school year, she made the move to Madison Creative Arts Academy (MCAA). She made the change in schools with mixed emotions, but she is excited about the opportunities this new position provides for her. She has changed schools but not the grade she teaches; she still loves teaching her first graders.

The philosophy Vega strives to instill in her students is, “You may not know something YET. However, with hard work and determination, everyone has an opportunity to learn and shine.”

Congratulations, Cindy Vega; you have made Madison County proud!