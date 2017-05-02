Education: School District shake-up

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

This is the 11th in a series of weekly articles about the challenges facing our school district, and the measures proposed to meet those challenges.

As with many school districts across the state, the stakes are high for the Madison County School District. According to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles, the word from Sen. Bill Montford is, “Madison County is next.” According to Madison County District 3 School Board member VeEtta Hagan, Sen. Montford informed her that “if we can't get our act together, we could be next.” Sen. Montford was referring to the fact that Jefferson County, Madison County, and Hamilton County schools have been in danger of being taken over by the State Board of Education in order to turn around their consistently low performing schools. That take-over has already taken place in neighboring Jefferson County and has resulted in a charter school company taking over operation of the schools in that county. “It was never going to end with Jefferson County,” said Pickles. “I can either fight for these 2,200 kids [in the Madison County District], or I can be a 'sitting duck.' I have chosen to fight for these kids.” According to Hagan, if charter companies take over the local schools, that carries with it pitfalls, not only for students, but for the greater community at large. “It can take away authority of local citizens,” said Hagan.

In order to bring about the changes necessary, Pickles has chosen to make big changes on the administrative level within the school district. This has meant many administrators are not being recommended for re-hire. This includes all five Assistant Principals at the schools. These positions will be advertised as open. According to Pickles, the five current Assistant Principals are welcome to re-apply for those positions, but the most qualified candidate for the position will be hired. Two school Principals have not been recommended for re-hire. They are Ben Killingsworth at Madison County High School and Geraldine Wildgoose at Greenville Elementary School. “These are low performing schools, and a change is needed,” said Pickles. “I am also evaluating the strengths of two other Principals, Beth Moore and Robin Hill, for possible use in other areas,” added Pickles. This move is being made in order to maximize those strengths for the good of the entire district. Also not being recommended for re-hire is Chief Financial Officer for the school district, Ray Griffin. In Griffin's place, an interim CPA has been brought in to work on the district's financials. “These changes needed to have been made long ago. It seems that in the past, job descriptions have been written to fit a particular person. Now we are going to find the person to fit the job description,” said Hagan.

With so many legislative bills focusing on charter schools during the current legislative session, significant changes are in store for school districts across the state. Locally, Pickles was clear to point out that these changes are not being made out of malice. “It has been difficult, but I have to think about these kids and what's best for them,” said Pickles. “She [Pickles] has my full support,” said Hagan.