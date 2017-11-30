Education: MCHS student receives music scholarship

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

When the Madison County High School (MCHS) marching band went to St. Petersburg, Fl. for the Florida Class 1A Marching Band Championships on Saturday, Nov. 18, one student came away from the trip with more than just a new trophy for the band's trophy case. Caleb Hart, a trumpet player with the band, received one of three music scholarships awarded that day. The exact amount of the scholarship is unknown, since Hart was not able to stay at the competition that evening. Notification of the amount will be coming at a later date, according to Band Director, Justin Bell.

Hart is the son of Steve and Kathryn Hart. He plans to attend the University of Florida in the fall and study pharmacy. He is still undecided on whether he wants to be in the “Pride of the Sunshine” Gator Marching Band. Currently Hart and his fellow musicians are preparing for their Christmas Concert, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the MCHS gym.