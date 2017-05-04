Education: Excel School goes charter

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the regular meeting of the Madison County District School Board on Tuesday, May 2, the Board voted to enter into contract negotiations with Rite of Passage to operate the Excel School.

During a workshop meeting on Monday, April 24, the Board heard presentations from two charter companies with proposals for the operation of the Excel School. Jeff McSpadden from Twin Oaks Juvenile Development, Inc. addressed the Board with his proposal. McSpadden proposed using the Greenville Hills location near Greenville as a site for the new school. One reason for this was the ability to use automotive maintenance equipment already at the location. McSpadden also proposed an Information Technology and Culinary Operations program for the school. He said Twin Oaks uses a “holistic approach” to developing life and employability skills.

Tracy Bennett-Joseph, from Rite of Passage, also made a presentation to the Board. Rite of Passage is a company that, for 35 years, has provided care to troubled, at-risk and vulnerable youth. Rite of Passage has their central offices in Minden, Nv. The company emphasizes the “four Rs: relationships, rigor, relevance, and rituals. Administrators, teachers, and students work collaboratively to achieve academic goals.” Rite of Passage operates 40 different programs in 16 states nationwide, serving over 2,000 students annually. In addition to education programs, Rite of Passage also offers child welfare programs; community, family, and support programs; and residential juvenile programs.

Board Attorney Tom Reeves has been instructed to enter into contract negotiations with Rite of Passage and will bring a contract to the Board for approval at a later date. Bennett-Joseph informed the Board that current teachers and administrators will be allowed to apply for positions with Rite of Passage, should they be awarded the contract.