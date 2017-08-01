Education: Could MCCS be forced to close?

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With the beginning of the school year fast approaching, Madison County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Pickles has spelled out the few available options for Madison County Central School (MCCS). The best option for the school is to do whatever is necessary in order to improve the school's scores. If that does not happen, the options are very limited.

In a letter addressed to all school employees Pickles spelled out what these options mean. “A charter company [would] now run the school. Some employees will no longer have jobs. Of those who remain, most will no longer be members of the Florida Retirement System. The School Board will no longer have a voice or say over the charter school,” said Pickles.

Currently, there are 26 schools statewide that face the same scenario as MCCS. MCCS has completed year one of a two-year district-managed turnaround (DMT). The Florida Department of Education is specific regarding the plan for these schools. That being:

[The] schools continue the approved two-year plan.

If the State Board of Education imposed conditions or reporting when the plan was approved, these [conditions] still apply.

[The] school does not need to get a new district-managed turnaround plan approved.

Given the prospect of the closure of MCCS or the school's take over by a charter company, Pickles is still determined. “As the largest school within the district, we do not want this to happen to our students or our employees. We must pull together for the good of the district to do whatever is necessary to improve our scores, recruit the best and brightest, and achieve greater academic success. With everyone doing their part, we will succeed,” said Pickles in her letter to school employees.