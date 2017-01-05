Mrs. Edith Campbell Townsend, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, Fl.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Campbell Harmony Cemetery in Greenville, Fl. with visitation that was held one hour prior at the cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Paul Townsend and by her parents, John Thomas Campbell and Nina Hamilton Campbell.

She is survived by one son, John Townsend of Montgomery, Al; two daughters, Janie Ross and Ruth Jones both of Tallahassee, Fl.; and one sister, Velma McRae of Douglas, Ga. She had 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Townsend was a homemaker who was born in the Lamont area of Madison County, Fl.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258.

You may send condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.