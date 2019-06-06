Early voting begins Saturday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In the final stretch to determine who will fill the vacant Florida House of Representatives District 7 seat once held by Halsey Beshears, early voting is slated to get underway for Madison County voters.

On Tuesday, June 18, during the special general election, all registered Republican and Democrat voters in Madison County will help decide whether Jason Shoaf or Ryan Terrell will represent Florida's District 7, of which Madison County is a part. Prior to, however, voters may elect to vote early to make sure their voice is heard.

Early voting will begin on Saturday, June 8, and will continue through Saturday, June 15. Monday through Friday, the early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting hours on Saturday and Sundays are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All registered voters may vote at any of the following voting centers during the early voting period, regardless of the precinct in which they live:

Madison County Courthouse Annex, 229 SW Pinckney Ave., in Madison

Greenville Senior Citizens Building, 116 SW Onslow St., in Greenville

Lee City Hall, 286 NE County Road 255, in Lee

Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department, 509 NE Persimmon Dr., in Pinetta

More information about the upcoming special general election, visit www.votemadison.com or call the office of the Madison County Supervisor of Elections at (850) 973-6507. The Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office is located at 239 SW Pinckney St., in Madison.