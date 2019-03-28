Early voting begins Saturday

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County registered Republicans are reminded that early voting for the Republican Party primary to fill the vacant Florida House of Representatives District Seven seat will begin Saturday, March 30, and will continue through Saturday, April 6. Early voting hours on Saturday and Sunday are 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the early voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The four candidates competing in the Republican primary are: Lynda Bell, Virginia Fuller, Jason Shoaf and Mike Watkins.

Registered Republicans may vote at any of the following voting centers, regardless of the precinct in which they live:

Madison County Courthouse Annex, 229 SW Pinckney Ave., in Madison

Greenville Senior Citizens Building, 116 SW Onslow St., in Greenville

Lee City Hall, 286 NE County Rd. 255, in Lee

Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department, 509 NE Persimmon Dr., in Pinetta

The general primary will take place on Tuesday, April 9.