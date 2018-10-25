Early voting begins Saturday

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Early voting is set to begin and Madison County citizens are getting ready to head to the polls for the 2018 general election, in anticipation of electing a new Florida Governor, Senator and other local officials. Here's what you need to know before the polls open.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, early voting is defined as casting a ballot in person prior to Election Day at a location designated by the Supervisor of Elections and depositing the voted ballot in the tabulation system. The voter uses the same type of voting equipment that is used at the polls on Election Day. In all elections, when there is a state or federal office race, early voting is required to be available. Early voting may be offered in county, municipal and other local elections.

Polls will open at various locations for early voting on Saturday, Oct. 27. Those polls will continue to be open until Saturday, Nov. 3. Once the polls close, no other residents will be able to vote until the primary election on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Voters then, and only then, can vote at their designated precinct.

If you have moved, please change your address by calling the Supervisor of Elections office before visiting any polling location. If you are unsure of where your precinct is, log onto votemadison.com and click 'Find your Precinct.' Then, enter your house number and type in your street name. You do not need to enter the direction or street type. You will then select your street name from the options that appear.

If you will be away from home during the election or prefer to vote by mail, you are asked to call the Madison County Supervisor of Elections office to request a vote-by-mail ballot. Vote-by-mail ballot requests are valid for two general election cycles; call the Madison County Supervisor of Elections office to verify request is current. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Voters who want to vote early should present a valid photo ID and a signature ID. Polls for early voting are located at the following locations:

Madison County Board Room Annex

229 SW Pinckney St. Rm. 107

Madison, Fla.

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lee City Hall

286 NE County Road 255

Lee, Fla.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greenville Senior Citizen Building

166 SW Onslow St.

Greenville, Fla.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department

509 NE Persimmon Dr.

Pinetta, Fla.

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about elections can be found at votemadison.com or by calling the Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 973-6507. The Madison County Supervisor of Elections Office is located at 239 SW Pinckney St., in Madison. Remember to vote and God bless America.