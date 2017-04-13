Dumpster fire

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, April 6, at approximately 2:30 p.m. firefighters from Madison Fire Rescue, the Sirmans Volunteer Fire Department, and the Greenville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that started in a roll-off dumpster while in transit to the Aucilla Area Solid Waste facility on SW Greenville Hills Rd., south of Greenville. The truck was approximately two to three miles from the solid waste facility when the driver noticed the smoke coming from the dumpster. The driver of the truck was able to remove the dumpster from his truck and firefighters doused the smoldering flames with water. Once the flames had subsided, the driver loaded the dumpster back onto the truck and continued to transport the load of trash to the solid waste facility, where the trash was unloaded and a work crew at the facility heaped sand and dirt onto the still smoldering trash in order to smother the burning debris. The cause for the fire is unknown. According to an official with the Aucilla Area Solid Waste Administration, there are numerous factors that can contribute to a fire such as this, including chemicals coming into contact with one another, or a hot piece of metal coming into contact with a combustible material. There were no injuries associated with the incident.