Duke Energy scam

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 marked the second annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, with electric utility companies across the United States and Canada joining forces to inform customers and protect them from imposter utility scams. By sharing information and working together, Utilities United Against Scams (UUAS), is arming customers with the knowledge to spot scams and protect their information.

Duke Energy joins forces with utilities nationwide to shut down scammers and protect customers. Utility scams grew more than 100 percent in 2016 and Duke Energy customers have reported nearly $1 million in total losses as a result of scams since 2015.

“While Duke Energy customers have become nearly 50 percent less susceptible to scams since the formation of UUAS in 2016, scams continue to evolve,” said Jared Lawrence, executive chairman of Utilities United Against Scams. “By knowing what to look for, customers can continue to shut down scammers and protect their wallets and personal information.”

Scammers posing as utility representatives use a variety of email, in-person and phone tactics to target families and businesses to steal money. According to Hiya, a phone spam protection company, utility scams grew 109 percent in 2016. A local Madison resident was almost of a victim of the scam.

“He threatened and cussed at me,” said the citizen of Madison, “and I know Duke Energy [technicians] won't cuss at you.”

The women called Greene Publishing, Inc. informing the newspaper of the vagueness of this phony scheme.

“I was told that they were going to send the Sheriff's office after me if I didn't pay,” said the citizen. She was able to contact Duke Energy and notify them directly of what was going on. Duke Energy expressed to the citizen that they have been after this scam company for three years.

Multiple threats have been used by these phonies. Customers may receive threats to turn off electric service – usually in less than an hour – if a large payment is not made. Some customers are asked to quickly purchase a prepaid debit card and provide the card information, which grants the scammer instant access to personal funds. Some scammers may also request a money wire. Scammers may also rig the caller ID to make it look like the call is from a service provider.

Here's how to protect yourself: customers who suspect a scam should hang up and call Duke Energy immediately at the phone number listed on their bill, followed by a call to the police. Never dial the phone number the scammers provide.

Do not pay over the phone if immediate payment is demanded to avoid disconnection. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance disconnection notification from Duke Energy with the regular monthly billing – never a single notification an hour before disconnection.

Duke Energy never asks or requires a customer with a delinquent account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection. Customers can make payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person.

Duke Energy works closely with law enforcement, local Attorney General and business organizations to denounce scams and help protect communities.

For more information on how to spot a utility scam and protect personal information, visit duke-energy.com/StopScams.