Ducks Unlimited chapter set for banquet

John Willoughby: reporter2@greenepublishing.com

The Madison County Ducks Unlimited Chapter is preparing to host their first dinner banquet, and they're inviting you to join in on the excitement!

On Thursday, Oct. 24, join other Ducks Unlimited enthusiasts as you enjoy a catered steak and shrimp dinner. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a live auction with firearms, hunting and fishing trips, and other top-shelf items to bid. The evening offers other raffles and a separate silent auction with things you don't want to pass up.

Single tickets are $60, and youth get in for $20. Couples' tickets are being sold for $100, and there are multiple sponsorship opportunities available, which can all be purchased at www.ducksystem.com. If you're unable to attend, donations can be made to the event.

The mission of Ducks Unlimited is to ensure duck populations continue to rise, and the future of waterfowl hunting grows and is available for years to come. Ducks Unlimited is committed to conserving the wetlands and waterfowl through science, research and a strong biological foundation.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the sponsor happy hour, and supper will be served at 7 p.m. The banquet will be held at the Divine Events, located at 5806 NE Colin Kelly Hwy., in Madison. For more information, call Chris Tippette at (850) 869-0318 or Andrew Hendry at (850) 253-5990.