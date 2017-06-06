Drugs lead to arrests

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), two arrests have been made recently in drug-related crimes. On Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a simple traffic violation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Orachun Phadungyan, of Valdosta. While enforcing traffic laws, MCSO Sergeant Bobby Boatwright learned that Phadungyan had an active arrest warrant from the State of Georgia for violation of probation relating to previous drug charges. Phadungyan was placed under arrest for the warrant, and Sgt. Boatwright proceeded to search the vehicle. During the search, a black bag was located in the trunk containing two plastic bags of marijuana, a digital scale, and scented dryer sheets, which are commonly used to absorb marijuana's odor. Phadungyan was transported to the Madison County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana, over 20 grams, with the intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 12 a.m., MCSO Deputy Jared Dewey stopped a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Dallas Choice, of Madison, for a faulty equipment violation. Deputy Dewey noticed Choice attempting to conceal an orange pill bottle. When questioned, Choice denied having any illegal contraband inside the vehicle. A search produced a glass smoking pipe containing steel wool and a white residue, a pill bottle with two pieces of crack cocaine, and a pill bottle with 37 tablets of Lorazepam, which is a sedative-hypnotic in the benzodiazepine class of psycho-addictive drugs. Choice was placed under arrest, transported to the Madison County Jail, and charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.