John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

An Arizona man was arrested on felony charges after a significant amount of drugs were found in his vehicle on Interstate 10, in Madison County.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Thursday, April 12, at approximately 3:40 p.m., FHP Trooper N.L. Cabe stopped a 2017 Dodge Minivan driven by Marcus O. Scott, 42, of Chandler, Az., for impeding the flow of traffic on Interstate 10 at mile marker 250, in Madison County. During the traffic stop investigation, Trooper Cabe detected a very strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the passenger area of the minivan.

K9 Tyson was deployed, and the K9 alerted on the exterior of the vehicle. Subsequently, the interior of the minivan was searched where the K9 alerted on a cardboard box. Inside the box was 12 pounds of marijuana. During the search, troopers also found eight pint-size bottles of Promethazine with codeine and $4,000 in cash.

Scott was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs without prescription, and driving while license canceled. Scott was booked into the Madison County Jail, but was released on a bond of $20,000 on Friday, April 13.