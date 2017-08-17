Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Program and the Florida Dept. of Transportation during the 2017 Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" high-visibility enforcement campaign. It started on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and will continue until Monday, Sept. 4. It is the MCSO's mission to stop drunk drivers and help save lives. Local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. The 2017 enforcement campaign includes the Labor Day holiday weekend, which is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk-driving fatalities. MCSO asks the public to please join them in their effort to reduce traffic-related accidents by not drinking and driving.