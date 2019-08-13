Driggers presented ambassadorship

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Local shriners gathered together for their monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the club off of NE Shrine Club Road, in Madison. During the meeting, past club president Chris Driggers was presented ambassadorship for his service to shrinedom. Driggers served as the club president in 2017 and has been seen during parades with the Cherry Lake Uber Service, the club's hillbilly parade unit, along with other Madison shriners.

The title was presented by Bennarr Revell, 2019 Marzuq Potentate. Other members of the Marzuq Divan were in attendance, as well as other shriners of Madison.

Ambassadorship is a highly-coveted title and marks the beginning of climbing the ladder of leadership in the regional organization. Though shriners can be seen in parades on a regular basis, these men support multiple Shriners Hospitals and Healthcare Centers for Children worldwide by transporting families to local centers regardless of the families' ability to pay.

Are you interested in becoming a shriner? You're invited to visit www.BeAShrinerNow.com. For more information about the hospitals and healthcare centers, visit www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.