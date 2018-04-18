Drew Annett signs with Flagler College

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboy Drew Annett signed a Letter of Intent to play baseball for Flagler College, in St. Augustine on Wednsday, April 11. Annett, a senior, has a .279 batting average so far this season to go along with six RBIs for the Cowboys. Annett has played varsity and junior varsity baseball for the Cowboys for four years.

Off the baseball diamond, Annett has excelled in the classroom as well. Annett is dual enrolled at MCHS and North Florida Community College (NFCC) and expects to graduate from high school with 30 college credit hours under his belt. While at MCHS, Annett has been active in the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Farmers of America. At NFCC, Annett is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

In addition to his baseball scholarship, Annett has received the Flagler Presidential Merit Scholarship, the Flagler Ponce deLeon Scholarship and the Flagler Florida Achiever's Scholarship. While at Flagler College, Annett plans to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Annett is the son of Brian and Christi Annett, of Madison.