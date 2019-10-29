Dr. James A Donaldson

Madison, Florida's James A. Donaldson, Ph.D., age 78, passed away in Washington D.C. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born in Madison County, son of the late Oliver and Audrey Donaldson.

In 1961, James graduated with his A.B. degree in mathematics from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. He continued his studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where he received his M.S. degree in mathematics in 1963, and his Ph.D. degree in mathematics in 1965. He spent most of his career as a mathematics professor at Howard University (1971-2016) serving as Head of the Math Department for 18 years then as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for over 12 years. He was an active member of Metropolitan A.M.E. Church throughout his years in Washington D.C.

James was preceded in death by two sisters: Theora Donaldson Nickson and Julia Donaldson; and six brothers: Oliver Donaldson Jr., Rufus Donaldson, Clarence Donaldson, Chandler Donaldson, Enoch Donaldson and Joseph Donaldson. He leaves to cherish fond memories one brother, Albert Donaldson, of Madison; one sister, Ollie M. Wall, of Wake Forest, N.C.; one brother-in-law, Henry G. Wall, Jr., of Wake Forest; four sisters-in-law: Louise Donaldson and Dorothy Jean Donaldson, of Wilmington, Del., Eula Donaldson and Josephine Donaldson, of Madison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends around the world.

Local services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. at Jeslamb AME Church, in Madison, with burial at the church's cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Cooks & Cooper Funeral Home, located at 162 SW Third Ave, Madison; (850) 973-6666.