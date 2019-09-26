Dr. Carrie Lee Baxley: from farm kid to veterinarian

Ashley Hunter

editor@greenepublishing.com

Growing up on a family farm near Kissimmee, Fla., Carrie Lee Baxley was very involved in her local 4-H livestock shows – a passion that eventually evolved into a desire to professionally provide medical care to animals.

"I grew up with a farm background, and grew up very involved in 4-H," said Baxley. "I was drawn to veterinary care for the interest of being able to learn the medicine and learn how to help people take better care of their pets, as well as help them whenever there are illnesses and diseases."

After graduating from high school, Baxley enrolled at Auburn University for undergraduate studies and would later be accepted into the university's College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her first vet-related job, outside of showing livestock as a kid and teenager, was as a veterinary assistant in college and Baxley also worked at Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine bookstore as manager.

It was there, at Auburn University, that Baxley would meet her future husband, Darren Baxley before Carrie Lee graduated in 2006.

A year later, in 2007, Carrie Lee Baxley was brought into the team that makes up Monticello's Animal Medical Clinic.

Since then, Dr. Baxley (who specializes in small animals such as cats and dogs) has helped numerous families receive care for their pets.

Being a vet, Dr. Baxley says, gives her an opportunity to interact with the families of Jefferson County on a personal level.

"I get to know their pets and their families. So often, you have a parent bringing in their dog and children, so it's a neat experience for me to get to interact with all of them." said Dr. Baxley. "It's really special when you get to see them through having a pet, all the way through the animal's geriatric years, helping them through the animal's passing and then getting to see the families come back again with the next pet, as a puppy or kitten. It's a good feeling to be able to help them through all those stages of having a pet."

As a primary veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinic, Dr. Baxley says that she wants her clients to leave after appointments knowing that the staff at the clinic care about the families and their animals. "I want them to leave knowing that they were able to make an informed decision about the care of their pet, because we want to see everything go well for everyone," adds Dr. Baxley.

During her 12 years of care to Jefferson County pets and families, Dr. Baxley expresses gratitude towards those who have trusted her and the clinic's staff with the care of their beloved pets. "I have certainly enjoyed my opportunity to serve the people of Jefferson County and surrounding areas and I appreciate everyone who has chosen to use our clinic throughout the years. You have truly meant a lot to us and allowed us to be successful."

Dr. Baxley also extended a warm thank-you to the staff within Animal Medical Clinic for their hard work and dedication to animal medical care. "To all the people who are part of our talented staff, thank you for helping things go smoothly each and every day."

Carrie Lee and Darren Baxley are both veterinarians, with Darren Baxley serving Madison County pet owners at the Madison Veterinary Clinic.

The couple resides in the Cherry Lake area and has three children: Harold (age seven), Lynn (age five) and Hazel Louise (six-months-old), and the family can often be found outdoors with their dog, cattle and horses.

"We try to enjoy every moment that we get together," says Dr. Carrie Lee Baxley.