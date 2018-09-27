Downtown Business Spotlight: Odiorne Insurance

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Since 1974, Odiorne Insurance has provided top quality insurance for a variety of needs – anything from home and auto to farm and churches. Founded by George Odiorne, who passed away in 2017, one can find an Odiorne Insurance office as far south as Brandon, Fla., and as far north as Van Buren, Ark.

Odiorne Insurance came to Madison nearly 20 years ago and Steve, Ryan and Tom Odiorne and family proudly carry the traditions of professionalism, integrity and special attention to the clients' insurance needs.

Odiorne Insurance provides all sorts of coverage, including: business, farm, auto, home, flood, life, disability, long-term care, motorhomes, motorcycles, renters, watercrafts and restaurants, as well as other items of interest. Odiorne Insurance also does business with Progressive, Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, Auto-Owners Insurance and more.

Adam Odiorne, the son of Steve Odiorne and third-generation insurance agent, is a proud agent at Odiorne Insurance in Madison and happily continues the lasting legacy of care and quality. "There's a lot of companies and insurance agents who are all about quotes, quotes, quotes," said Adam. "We know we're going to be competitive but our main focus is going to be bringing value to the table. We're more about making sure you're covered right, instead of being the cheapest . . . because we can always make it cheap by cutting coverages. But, if you're not covered right, why are you carrying it?"

Throughout the years, Adam has focused on the impact of small businesses on small communities, like Madison. "Small businesses really make Madison," said Adam. "We're really the backbone of the community in smaller towns because a lot of the businesses support the local schools, they support a lot of things that go on and I think that's what's really important about small businesses."

At age 24, Adam stresses to young entrepreneurs to stick with it. "It's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows," said Adam. "You're always going to run into obstacles and you've got to be able to adapt and overcome them if you're going to make it into anything."

Open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can find Odiorne Insurance at 498 E Base St., just past McDonald’s, in Madison. For more information, call (850) 973-2586.