Downtown Business Spotlight: Grumpy’s Diner on Main

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It's been exactly one month since Sharon Benoit and Jessica Webb opened Grumpy's Diner on Main and business is showing no signs of slowing down. Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch only on the weekdays, you can expect Grumpy's to continue serving a high volume of customers for months and hopefully, years to come.

Benoit dabbed in the food service industry when she and her husband, Jim Benoit, retired four to five years ago. A bakery, named "Everything Pecan, Inc." was opened at the old Lee school. "My grandmother was a really good cook," said Benoit. "To tell you the truth, there weren't homemade things being offered in Madison. We had a really good time." The bakery was sold in 2014 due to personal reasons.

Benoit and Webb teamed together to open Grumpy's Diner on Main, which opened on Tuesday, Oct. 2. "We thought Madison needed a little diner," said Sharon. "We are so blessed to have waitresses in the front that are experienced and cooks in the back that, not only can cook but understand inventory and how to order. We thought there was a niche market for gourmet sandwiches, soups, a special-of-the-day in a small, boutique type of diner. The county response has been wonderful."

From 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., breakfast is served to Madison County residents and those who are traveling. Past the normal coffee and eggs you can find anywhere, Grumpy's Diner on Main offers the Big Grumpy Breakfast, featuring a choice of meat, grits or hashbrown casserole and two eggs. The diner also offers the Johnny B. Good, which includes a hard fried egg covered in American cheese with your choice of meat.

For lunch, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can try the Steak and Tater Stacker, which includes a country fried steak topped with grilled onions, melted cheeses and "tater" wedges on a brioche roll. You may also enjoy the Madison Gobbler turkey sandwich with bacon and greens topped with blackberry jalapeno jam and mayonnaise. Grumpy's Diner on Main also offers delicious, homemade bakery items such as muffins, sweet bread, cakes and more.

"From an economic development standpoint, there's a positive effect on each business as the downtown grows," said Benoit, highlighting how small businesses and Downtown Madison connect. "One of the most interesting things about Madison is it's a great walking town. Any city or community needs a core of small businesses and I'm a big believer in it."

"The support from people that live in the County will make any small business successful and we're very happy about that," said Benoit.

For up-and-coming entrepreneurs in small businesses, Benoit believes that business owners need a passion for the product. "I think any small business owner has to have grit," said Benoit. "It's working hard. It's being smart about it. It's learning from your mistakes."

Working with Benoit and Webb are the following: Susan McClain, manager; Kimmie Mayer and Amy Funk, waitresses; Tracy Favors and Jessica Goss, cooks and bakers. Benoit made note that she allows all her staff to bring up new ideas to put on the menu. "For creative people, in particular, it adds new excitement every time you're making changes," said Benoit. "We talk all the time. We laugh all the time. They're happy, we're happy, it's great."

For more information about Grumpy's Diner on Main, log onto grumpysdinermadison.com or call (850) 973-2802. Grumpy's Diner on Main is located at 244 SW Range Ave., in Madison.