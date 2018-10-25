Downtown Business Spotlight: Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The family business began in Rochester, N.Y., some 70-plus years ago. Today, Paul Cucinella and his family help run the best pizzeria in Downtown Madison: Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria, located at 201 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. They recently expanded, opening a second location in Perry, Fla.

Selling anything from pizzas, wings and subs to salads and calzones, Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria has been open for nine years and "as long as it is with the right operators, I don't see a lifespan," said Paul Cucinella.

Born in Rochester, N.Y. and formerly of St. Augustine, Fla., Paul Cucinella is proud of what kind of business he has brought to both Madison and Perry. "You have to find your passion, work hard and be honest," said Cucinella about being successful as a new business owner. "It all starts with a solid business plan. I look at franchises and study."

Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria offers a variety that isn't found everywhere. Since beginning the pizzeria in Madison, Cucinella has seen a 20 percent growth each year, due to, as he says, the service and quality of his product.

Since coming into Madison, Cucinella has contributed to the area, as he was able to refurbish the apartment/business complex that stands across from the pizzeria which now hosts space for business and apartment tenants. As he has seen the historical aspect and Madison's potential for growth, Cucinella states that he loves to see new businesses start in Madison.

In July, Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria was a campaign spot for Rick Scott, who is currently running for United States Senate. Just days after, Cucinella's was filmed by Do Good Media, showing a behind-the-scenes look of how their pizzas are made.

Paul, married to Deborah Cucinella, has four children: Ryan, Sean, Angela and Daniel. Assisting at the pizzeria is a family of four: Karon Mazella, Diana Mazella, and Ben and Renee Horton, all of which Cucinella states are very good workers. For more information, call Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria at (850) 973-3388. You can also log onto facebook.com/cucinellasbrickoven.