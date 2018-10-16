Downtown Business Spotlight: A Main Street Realty

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If there's anyone involved in wanting to see Madison succeed, it's most definitely Jessica Webb, owner of A Main Street Realty. Since September of 2013, Webb, with family and former clients working as agents, has wished to bring more people to beautiful Madison County and that hope remains strong today.

Born in Ocala and raised mostly all over Florida, Webb moved to Madison in 1975. Receiving a doctorate in education in 2005 from Valdosta State University, Webb's past experience includes a tenure of more than 15 years at North Florida Community College. In 2007, Webb's career in real estate began. "Once I got into real estate and started, I realized I loved the profession," said Webb. "I love working with people and helping people."

Today, Main Street, located at 186 SW Range Ave., in Madison, is proud to be the source for real estate across North Florida. Thriving on customer service, A Main Street Realty specializes in residential and commercial properties, but isn’t limited to just one area of real estate. Most recently, A Main Street Realty sold the former Country Kitchen building to Magnalux, a new industrial business locating to the Town of Lee.

Webb encourages new real estate entrepreneurs to set goals and stay focused. "You get out of real estate what you put in it," said Webb. "If you work three days a week, then your business is going to reflect that." She also states that her business' team approach to helping people has contributed to A Main Street Realty's success, allowing each other to lift up and support each other. "Sometimes in companies, you have internal struggles," said Webb. "We're not competitive within our office."

In addition to Webb, A Main Street Realty's employees include Justin Webb, Jessica's son, who has been with the company since the beginning; Leslie Webb, who is Jessica's daughter-in-law, is the office manager and recently received her real estate license; Dean Webb and Troy Stallings, who are also agents and have law enforcement experience; Bridget Swarbrick and Michelle Mejia, former clients of A Main Street Realty. Additionally, Fain Poppell is an agent and is a local surveyor as well.

For more information about A Main Street Realty, log onto jessicawebb1.point2agent.com or call (850) 973-2221.