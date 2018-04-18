Down Home Days festival this weekend

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison's 37th annual Down Home Days festival takes place this weekend and is full of exciting and fun events you do not want to miss.

On Thursday, April 19, you can enjoy the always entertaining pet contest, presented by Top Tier K9. On Friday, April 20, beginning at 6 p.m., Becky's Dance Steps Studio will perform a recital after the Citizen of the Year is announced. The Down Home Days street dance, which is free and open to the community, will take place that evening with music from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. All of Friday's events will be at the courthouse annex on SW Pinckney St.

If dancing isn't for you, there are other events happening on Friday, April 20. Beginning at 7 p.m., join the Concerned Community Men (CCM) at Madison County High School's Boot Hill stadium for the 7th annual flag football game. The CCM will be facing the Madison County Cowboys. Also beginning at 7 p.m., you can enjoy a performance by John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirty Band, at North Florida Community College's Van H. Priest Auditorium.

On Saturday, get your morning started early with the 5K Fitness Run, sponsored by North Florida Community College, which takes place from 8 a.m. until 8:45 a.m., and starts at 224 NW Crane Ave. If you aren't sure about the 5K run, try the one mile Fun Run and Walk, which starts at 9 a.m. at the same location. The "Come Grow With Us" parade begins at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., several events and activities will run simultaneously. Those are the antique and classic car show on NE Range Ave.; local fire truck displays on Shelby Ave.; and an opportunity to test drive new cars, sponsored by Walt's Ford of Live Oak, on E. Base St. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., you can enjoy the popular Frog Hop. These are just a few fun things happening at Down Home Days this year!

Vendors will be on site throughout the festival, with food, retail shopping, homemade goods, local civic organizations, and kid's entertainment.