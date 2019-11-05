Funeral services for Douglas Allen Beck of Cordele were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Rev. Bryan Cobb officiating. Music was provided by Imogene Gilliam, pianist. She accompanied Allen's daughter, Valerie Killough, as she sang "A Beautiful Life." The committal service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison, Fla. with Pastor Justin Riegsecker officiating.

Allen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Crisp Regional Hospital. He was born in Estill, S.C. and was the son of the late Oscar Annis Beck and Fannie Tucker Beck. He was a school teacher (RET) and had taught in the Dooly and Sumter County School Systems. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. His passion, though, was horticulture and enjoying his small farm. He loved riding his tractor and being a planter of all things that grow, his favorite being tree farming. The highlight of his week came with a visit with his brother, Phil.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lynn Bischel Beck, of Cordele, Ga.; three children: Frank Beck, of Cordele; Doug Beck, of Jemison, Ala.; and Valerie B. Killough and her husband, Kyle Killough, of Navarre, Fla.; his brother and his brother's wife, Phil and Thelma Beck, of Valdosta, Ga.; and a grandson, Samuel Killough, of Navarre. Arrangements are under the direction of Rainey Family Funeral Services, in Cordele. An online guest registry is available at www.raineyfuneral.com