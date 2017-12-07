Dorothy Roxanne Levingston, 65, of Tallahassee, passed away Monday, Dec. 4.

Roxanne was born Nov. 23, 1952 to Elargie and Ola Pearl Livingston in Madison. She was a legal assistant for Rutledge, Ecenia, Purcell P.A. until her retirement. She was a member of New Mount Zion A.M.E. church where she was a faithful member of the choir.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Elargie and Ola Livingston; Bill Livingston, Charles Livingston and Timothy Livingston, Jewel Hosendorf and Caroline Ann Brown.

Levingston is survived by six sisters: Tanya Livingston, Robin Henderson, Renetta Collins (Kenny), Caroline Player, and Victoria Livingston and Tabitha Livingston; three brothers: Carl Livingston, Samuel Livingston and Raymond Livingston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at New Mount Zion A.M.E. Church, located at 11401 Old Bainbridge Rd., in Tallahassee. Family and friends will reconvene at 3 p.m. at Oakridge Cemetery, in Madison, for burial. Levingston will lie in state on Friday, Dec. 8, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, located at 3322 Apalachee Pkwy, in Tallahassee.