Dorothy Mateel "Teel" Prince Mays, of Peachtree City, Ga. passed away peacefully in her home with her children, Melissa Trebuchon and Richard Mays, by her side the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Mateel was born in Greenville, Fla. on Nov. 5, 1929, to William Carey Prince and Claudia Edwards Prince. She was the fourth of five daughters: Gloria (Outler), Marjorie (McKenzie), Patricia "Patty" (Marker) and Claudia "Cissie" (Scruggs). She married George Glover Mays, of Monticello, Fla., on Nov. 27, 1947. All of whom preceded her in death.

She traveled extensively with her husband, in the U.S. and Europe, supporting him in a successful military career. The Mays family made Peachtree City, Ga. their home in 1977 where Mateel became an active member of St. Andrew's in-the-Pines Episcopal Church. She is remembered as a refined and polished lady.

She is survived by her children: Melissa Mays Trebuchon (Matt), of Viera, Fla.; and Richard Sumter Mays, of Peachtree City, Ga.; grandchildren: Rachel Stone and Daniel Stone; great-grandchildren: Bryson Stone and Treyvon Johnson, of Viera, Fla; as well as a loving host of nieces, nephews and their families.

Mateel was also a breast cancer survivor of more than thirty-two years. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or St. Andrew's in-the-Pines Episcopal Church, 316 N Peachtree Pkwy., Peachtree City, Ga. 30269.

The family received friends at 5 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 27 in the narthex of St Andrew's in-the-Pines. Funeral services followed at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.