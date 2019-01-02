Mrs. Dorothy Lee Rye, age 72, passed away at her home in Lee, Fla. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beggs Chapel. Interment was held at Corinth Cemetery.

Mrs. Rye was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Madison, Fla. She enjoyed listening to her scanner, doing crossword puzzles and spoiling her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roscoe Rye; her father, Avner Jack Lee and her birth mother, Evelyn Skinner Lee.

She is survived by her adopted mother, Edna Lee, of McAlpin, Fla.; four daughters: Denise Rye, of Lee; Victoria (Gene) Tyre, of Madison; Robin Duncan, of Live Oak, Fla.; Wendy (Jimmy) Reynolds, of Lee; four brothers: Kenny Lee; Paul Lee; Freddie Lee; Keith Lee; and three sisters: Janet Crawford; Faye Bowen and Karen Varnes.

She is survived by 13 grandchildren: Troy; Tori; Trace; Samantha; Patrick; Taylor; Gene, Jr.; Amber; Jimmy; Selena; Jonathan; Alyssa; Nathan; and seven great-grandchildren: Little Man; Brayleigh; Hannah; Colton; Alisha; Bryant and Alexis.

Beggs Funeral Home, in Madison, is handling the arrangements; 850-973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting their website at www.beggsfuneral.com.