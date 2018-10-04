Dorothy Janell Bass Peacock, 92, left this life peacefully on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at Hospice House in Tallahassee, Fla. She was born April 19, 1926 in Mulberry, Fla. She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mary Vernell Bass; her son, Robert Alan Peacock and her granddaughter, Laura Janelle Peacock.

She is survived by her loving husband, John; her son, Glenn (Margie); her daughter, Debbie (Lee) Norris; and her daughter-in-law, Daphine. Dorothy has four grandchildren: Michelle (Rut) Klein, Christopher (Amanda) Norris, Justin (Korynne) Norris and Ryan (Jessica) Norris; and eleven great-grandchildren.

She loved the Lord and was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church PCA.

Dorothy was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed creating beautiful needlework. Much of her time was spent preparing delicious dishes for her family. God blessed Dorothy with a long life for which her family is very grateful.

A memorial service will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice House, Grace Presbyterian Church or Laura Peacock Nursing Scholarship at North Florida Community College. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home Madison Chapel.