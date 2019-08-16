Dorothy J. Rockhill, 83, of Parkesburg, Penn., formerly of Southampton, N.J., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Penn Medicine Hospice Inpatient Unit, West Chester.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Caldwell and Dorothy Klopfle Bogie and the wife of the late Wilbert Rockhill.

Dorothy was a 1954 graduate of Kensington High School.

Dorothy was proud to have been a Fire Tower Watch for the Department of Forestry in Madison, Fla. and retired from CVS Distribution Center in New Jersey.

She volunteered with Hainesport Emergency Squad as an EMT. Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed cooking and crocheting.

Dorothy is survived by her two children: Keith Swing and his wife, Liz, with whom she resided; and Janice Murray and her husband, John, of Oreland; three grandchildren: Jessica Valis, Brian Swing and Dane Murray; two great-grandchildren: George Valis and Shiloh Swing; sister, Leslie Rodgers, of Southampton, N.J.; and brother, Kenneth Bogie, of Atco, N.J.

In addition to her husband, Wilbert, she was predeceased by her brother, Alfred Bogie.

A private celebration of Dorothy's life will be planned for a later date.

Memorials in Dorothy's honor may be made to The Breathing Room, 600 West Ave., Jenkintown, Penn. 19046. Visit breathingroomfoundation.org for more information.

Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville, Penn.; (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com.