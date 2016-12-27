Doris Juanita (Norris) Newman, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Madison, Fl. Doris was born on Feb. 15, 1932 in Madison County, Fl. to Archie Norris and Addie McGill Norris.

Mrs. Newman was of the Baptist faith and was a charter member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Greenville, Fl., where she was also the pianist for many years. She graduated from Greenville High School and was a member of the basketball team. Doris was a farmer’s wife, homemaker and retired as a school bus driver for the Madison County School Board. She also worked at the Soil and Water Conservation office from December 2001 until June 2012. She enjoyed fishing, college football, spending time with the grand and great grandchildren and sharing memories with her many friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Norris and Addie McGill Norris; her husband, Norman Newman; a sister, Bertha Day; and brothers, Gerald and Herbert L “Shorty” Norris.

Mrs. Newman is survived by her children: Phyllis Ford (Terry (Lt. Col. Ret)), Susan Williams (Mike), and Kimberly Montgomery (John (Col. Ret)). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael (Lindsey) Lawson of Madison, Fl., Jennifer (Ed) Musser of Valdosta, Ga., Lauren (Josh) Churchwell of Lee, Fl., Bruce (Jenny) Williams of Land O’Lakes, Fl., Katie Nicole Mixon-Montgomery of Charleston, SC, and Cpl. Patrick Montgomery of Washington, D.C. Other survivors include her great grandchildren: Dilan and Thad Lawson, Jacob, Jackson, and Jonathan Churchwell and Easton Williams. She is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at Pine Level Cemetery in Suwannee County, Fl. with Rev. Tom Ray Kelley and Rev. John Ballard officiating. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

Donations may be made to the charity of choice.

