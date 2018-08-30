Doris Estelle Cowart, 87, passed away on Aug. 28, 2018, in Madison, Fl. She was born June 17, 1931, in Eatonton, Ga. to Henry Shaffer and Otha Shaffer (Hudson).

She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of First Baptist Church of Madison. Doris was a homemaker and an avid FSU football fan and also enjoyed watching the NFL. She loved traveling, especially to Cades Cove in the Smoky Mountains. Her other pastimes were reading and crocheting.

Doris was preceded in death by her father, Henry Shaffer; mother, Otha Shaffer (Hudson); as well as her husband of 36 years, Jim Cowart.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Herring; her son, Hank Cowart; and her grandchildren: Jordan Herring, Luke Herring and Casey Herring.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Donations can be made to Senior Citizens Council of Madison County located at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr. Madison, Fl. 32340.

