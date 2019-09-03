Doris Carol Henderson, 74, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Madison, Fla. Carol was born Nov. 10, 1944, to the late Gordon A. and Corine P. Henderson (Ponder).

Carol was of the Baptist faith and was an active member of Lee First Baptist Church until a decline in her health no longer allowed attendance.

She graduated from Madison High School in 1962 and went on to Florida State University where she received her teaching degree. Carol began her teaching career in Taylor County, Fla., moving on to teach in Leon County, Fla., where she retired from teaching after 30 plus years. She enjoyed working in her yard, caring for her pets and spending time with her family.

Carol is survived by her devoted brother, Alvin Henderson; nieces, Lee Anne Henderson Hall and Lynn Henderson Dickey; nephew, Al Henderson (Tiffany); a host of great nieces and great nephews, a great-great niece and a great-great nephew.

Services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home Madison Chapel with Brother Steve McHargue and Brother Timmy Dyke officiating. Internment services followed immediately afterwards in Macedonia Cemetery. The family received friends and family from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a visitation prior to the service.

All arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make donations can make them to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fla. 32308 or Hickory Grove Methodist Church building fund.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.