Mr. Donnie Lee Ivory, age 65, of Madison, Fl. departed this life on Aug. 18, 2018, at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Fl. Donnie leaves behind his wife, Burnell Ivory, of Madison; children: Shondelle (Iboro) Inyang, Donnielle Ivory (Timothy Firley), all of Tallahassee, Fl., Roscoe (Stacy) Wilson, of Madison and Latara Tyson, of Bradenton, Fl.; grandchildren: Nakilah McClain, of Tallahassee, Kasmon English and Henry Fead, of Bradenton and Shanice Wilson, of Madison; siblings: Gwendolyn (Joe) Brinson, of Madison, Carol (James) Lockett, of Perry, Fl., Frank Ivory, of Madison and Gordon Ivory, of Miami; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Ivory was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gordon and Hattie Mae Ivory; grandson, Dontavious Fead; and siblings: Bessie Mae Williams, Bertha Alexander, Maude Barfield, Lilla Bellamy, Annie Mae Ghent, Sam Ivory, Early Johnson and Rufus Ivory.

A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 11 a.m. at Pineland Missionary Baptist Church in Madison. The family will receive all other family and sorrowing friends today, Aug. 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pineland MB Church. Professional mortuary services are entrusted to Eric A. Brown and Son Funeral Home.