Donna’s world of herbs on Hwy. 221

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

If you've traveled to or from Perry on US Hwy. 221 South, you may have seen the light wooden sign that signifies that you're passing Donna's Herb Shed, an herb farm owned and operated by Greenville resident Donna MacIver. What you may not see, however, is the work and dedication that goes into making tinctures, teas and all else that herbs can provide.

MacIver, with her husband Stuart, moved to Greenville in 2010. MacIver stated she always had a passion for plants and growing things and she was always interested in growing herbs. “I knew that they help your health, so I said 'I need some education,'” said MacIver. She then traveled to Central Florida once a month to attend a year-long herbalist class, developed by premier herbalist Rosemary Gladstar.

Herbs are commonly known to be plants with savory or aromatic properties that are used in medicine, as fragrances or in flavoring or garnishment while cooking. The use of herbs dates as far back as 5,000 B.C.E. According to the Herbal Academy, ancient Egyptians wrote the Ebers Papyrus, which listed over 850 herbal medicines.

Beginning her herb business, she knew she didn't want to have to go mobile, toting around materials for fairs and festivals, so MacIver “bought one of these little portable buildings and here we are,” said MacIver.

Herbs can be used in many forms. In the case of Donna's herb shed, she either tinctures – which is the extraction of nutrients from an herb, forms pills or makes tea. A majority of the work is not done in the small building she sells from, however. Throughout the MacIver's front and back yard is a variety of bushes, flowers and plants that mysteriously put off natural aromas that some think can only be encountered through candles or essential oils in stores.

In the front lawn, the purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea) can be found, which is known to be a medicinal herb, used as a painkiller and to treat colds and sore throats, among other things. MacIver has tinctures of Echinacea which is used to reduce severity and duration of a cold.

Among the many plants on MacIver's lawn is Tulsi Basil. The Tulsi Basil is known as an adaptogenic herb, according to MacIver. As stated by Organic India, adaptogens have been shown to support the body's healthy reactions to stress.

Lemon Balm is also a herb that grows on MacIver's lawn. Lemon Balm is made into a tincture as well, used as a calming substance. Lemon Balm, as one may guess, gives off a mild lemon scent from its leaves. The plant can also be used in herbal teas. “I try to grow different things and I try new things all the time,” said MacIver.

As far as tinctures goes, MacIver has multiple tinctures available. Tinctures including relaxing, sleep aid, saw palmetto tinctures, antiseptic, vitamin and mineral formulas and pain relief tinctures.

Using herbal teas is also a part of the herbalistic lifestyle. MacIver takes leaves, dried or fresh and puts them into a cup. Next, she boils water, pours the water on top of the leaves and then drains the water and drinks the tea, which brings the nutrients out of the herb leaves.

Making tinctures, MacIver uses fresh or dried herbs, putting them into a jar. Next, MacIver uses alcohol, preferably vodka, and lets the contents sit for 30 days. The jar is shaken once a day to maximize extraction until the tincture is ready to be drained and bottled. As a substitute for alcohol, MacIver sometimes uses apple cider vinegar or a vegetable glycerin.

“Herbs don't have just one thing they do for you. They can help in a lot of different ways,” said MacIver. “Taking herbs is a lifestyle. You don't just take herbs in place of a pharmaceutical [drug], you live the lifestyle of an herbalist.” Though MacIver isn't a doctor or clinical herbalist, she does try her best to guide someone who is looking to get into using herbs.

Donna's Herb Shed is located at 4096 SW US Hwy. 221, just south of Interstate 10, in Greenville. For more information about herbs and products that MacIver sells, call MacIver at (850) 371-0013.