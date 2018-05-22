Donations being accepted for Robert Paulk’s children

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Robert Paulk, a beloved friend to many Madison County citizens, died after a tragic fall on Friday, May 18. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and his children Corbyn, five, and Annabelle, three.

Paulk's friends have set up a memorial fund at Madison County Community Bank in order to help his wife and children with the months and years to come.

Madison County Community Bank is located at 301 E. Base St., in Madison. Checks or cash will be accepted and need to be notated, Paulk Memorial Fund. You may also mail a check to the bank at P.O. Box 834, Madison, Fl. 32341.