Donations being accepted for Laidlaw family

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

Recently, Madison County local, Bob Laidlaw, was diagnosed with Cholangiosarcoma (cancer of the biliary duct in the liver) and had surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to remove half of his liver. Laidlaw is still in the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., healing so that he can eventually start treatments.

Due to the hour and a half drive to Jacksonville, the family has decided that when Laidlaw is strong enough to come home, they will be staying in Jacksonville at an AirBnb. Home health will visit daily to care for his pic line and his wife, Traci, will be caring for him there.

Willie and Melissa Gamalero have established a GoFundMe page for the Laidlaw family in order to assist with the expenses of staying away from home and work.

“Cancer alone is a hard road to travel, but praise God we do not have to travel alone,” states the Gamaleros on Bob Laidlaw’s GoFundMe page. “This is where we can help. I know you all are offering up prayers daily on their behalf. And they covet them. This is a way monetarily to help them during this season. The expenses of staying away from home and work can be draining. This is a small way we can love on them. Thank you for considering to give. I know Bob and Traci have spent their lives ministering to so many. How sweet it is, at this chosen time, that we can minister to them.”

An account has also been set up at Madison County Community Bank (MCCB) for local donations. If you wish to help, you may send your donation to: MCCB 301 E Base St., Madison, Fla. 32340. Please make checks payable to Traci Laidlaw.

To donate via GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bob-and-traci-laidlaw.