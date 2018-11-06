Donald Louis Minden, age 85, husband of Madison's Betty June Welch, married for 64 years, made his transition to the spirit on Sept. 27, 2018. He entered life on Nov. 19, 1932, in El Cerrito, Calif., son of the late Lysle and Virginia Minden.

Don joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served through 1955 as a Flight Engineer, Jet Engine Mechanic and Engine Flight Test Technician. Don and his wife, Betty, retired to Las Cruces, N.M. after spending half their careers in the Middle East. Don was a Senior Advisor with the Imperial Iranian Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force. Prior to his overseas experience, Don managed the Lockheed Missile and Space Systems Education Department as Engineering Instructor. Don was awarded several U.S. Patents and authored many manuals used by both the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Dale, of Sacramento, Calif.; and Bob, of San Joe, Calif.; and sister, Beverly Machtig, of Libertyville, Ill.

Surviving Donald is his wife, Betty; daughters: Donna Stryker and husband, Harry, of Las Cruces, N.M.; Kimberly Minden, of Austin, Texas; grandsons: Joseph Pfeifer and wife, Shawna, of Oroville, Calif.; Bruce Pfeifer, of Oroville; Brian Stryker and wife, Rachel, of Chicago, Ill.; and Adam Stryker and wife, Shannon, of Lynwood, Wash.; and four great-grandchildren: Addison Stryker, Dash Stryker, Jackson Pfeiffer and Rose Stryker. Don is also survived by brother, Kenneth Minden, of Vancouver, Wash.