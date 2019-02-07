Do your part for a healthy heart

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

As February is designated as Heart Health Month, join the Greenville Public Library as representatives from the Madison County Health Department visit for one day in honor of keeping a healthy heart.

On Friday, Feb. 15, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Madison County Health Department will be offering free blood pressure checks and health information to people of all ages at the Greenville Public Library.

Did you know? Approximately one in three adults in the United States have high blood pressure and many are not even aware of it? High blood pressure increases the risk of a heart attack or a stroke. Regularly checking your blood pressure can be a good way to keep your heart health in check.

For more information about this event, call the Greenville Public Library at (850) 948-2529. The Greenville Public Library is located at 1325 SW Main St., in Greenville.