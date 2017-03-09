Do you know a Citizen of the Year?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is accepting nominations for the 2017 Citizen of the Year. The winner will serve as Grand Marshal of the 36th annual Down Home Days parade on Saturday, Apr 22. Nominees must be Madison County residents, and should have made a positive difference through leadership, community involvement, volunteerism, and overall public service to the county. These activities should be outside the normal duties of the individual's regular job. Nominations for individuals who have won in the past will not be accepted.

If you know someone who fits the description and should be recognized for their service, contact the Chamber at (850) 973-2788, or stop by to pick up an application at 248 SW Range Ave. Nominees should be upstanding individuals with positive reputations throughout the community.

Last year's Citizen of the Year was Kim Scarboro, who was recognized for her hard work finishing the Madison map. 2015's winner was Merv Mattair, who was nominated for his extensive work with local youth, teaching them the sanctity of marriage and the positive results from pre-marital abstinence.