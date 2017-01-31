District School Related Personnel Banquet

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County School Board held its annual School Related Personnel of the Year awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Divine Events in Madison. The banquet recognized the individual award recipients from each school or office, before announcing the district-wide winner.

A delicious meal was provided of fried chicken, green beans and yellow rice.

Each School Related Personnel of the Year was honored by either their respective principal or administrator and presented with a plaque by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Karen Pickles. The Madison County School Board District Office recipient was Latayna Denson, Bobbie Pryor received the award for the Department of Juvenile Justice education support program, and Demetrie Tillman was recognized for her work at Greenville Elementary School. Bi-lingual employee Suzie Hernandez received the award for Lee Elementary School, Morgan “Buster” Scurry won for Madison Central School, and Lisa Davis was honored by the Excel School. Evelyn Chancy, who has worked for Madison County High School for 48 years received the award for her school, Marilyn Blair was the recipient for the Madison Creative Arts Academy, Laura Davis won for Pinetta Elementary School, and Barbara Ann Rains received the award for the Transportation Department.

Dr. Pickles was very excited to announce the winner. She said that while every individual recognized is an integral part of the Madison County school system, only one winner could be chosen. That

winner was Latayna Denson, from the District Office. Denson is a Secretary at the District office and has been an employee of the school board for four years. Pickles highlighted the importance of school-related personnel by saying “They are all the backbone that keeps us going. They all play a key role in the district's education system.” Pickles stated that the decision was very difficult and that an independent panel of judges was used to pick the winner based on nomination packets.

Congratulations to all School Related Personnel of the Year recipients.