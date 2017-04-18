Did you witness a wreck?

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Highway Patrol needs your help identifying the drivers of two vehicles that left the scene of an accident on Sunday, April 16, around 2 a.m., at the intersection of Cherry Lake Cir. and SR 53. One vehicle was identified as a 2003 Ford Mustang, and the other vehicle was not identified. The Mustang ran over a traffic sign before leaving the scene. The drivers of both vehicles have yet to be identified. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Troop H Headquarters of the FHP at (850) 410-3046, or the FHP Tallahassee Regional Communications Center, at *347.